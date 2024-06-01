Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing Of Chennai-Mumbai Indigo Flight Investigation Underway

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Indigo flight 6E 5314, traveling from Chennai to Mumbai, made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport following a bomb threat on Saturday an official statement, Indigo said,“IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.”
“The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” Indigo further added.(This is a developing story)
