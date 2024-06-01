Dan Mcqueen Steps Out Of Politics To Focus On Advanced Air Mobility (A.A.M.): Sky Taxi's And Film Industry Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ground testing of AeroTae

AeroTae propulsion testing

New Adventure Release for the summer.

Dan McQueen, candidate for U.S. in Texas District 21 opposing U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, has announced his decision to step away from politics.

- Eldon McQueenSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dan McQueen, candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas District 21 opposing U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, has announced his decision to step away from politics. Known for his previous candidacy in Texas District 35 as U.S. Congressional Nominee and his tenure as Mayor of Corpus Christi, McQueen will now dedicate his efforts to the advancement of Advanced Air Mobility (A.A.M.) and the expansion of the film industry in Texas.McQueen, a renowned novelist celebrated for the "Danny McQ" series of adventure novels, is also a master martial artist and the author of several books on health and martial arts training. His diverse expertise extends to his role as the founder and CEO of AeroMcQ, a subsidiary of McQueen Innovative Transport Inc., based in San Antonio, Texas.Additionally, he serves as the founder and President for BAP America, a non-profit organization headquartered in Corpus Christi that supports individuals overcoming addiction through the Break Addiction Partnership.BAP America has recently broadened its mission to include educational programs focused on Future Aircraft Technology for A.A.M., film development, and music business development. This expansion aligns with McQueen's vision to foster innovation and creativity in these fields.Reflecting on his career, McQueen is recognized for his contributions as the former Lead Engineer for the VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Boeing 747-800, intended to serve as the next Air Force One. His extensive background includes roles as a Combat Search and Rescue (SAR) Swimmer in the U.S. Navy, where he famously rescued Navy SEALs under the motto“So Others May Live.” His engineering prowess spans projects such as Google's 767 aircraft, the Army Black Hawk, the Marine Corps Osprey VC-22, and the design and completion of AeroTae ' Personal Autonomous Aerial Transport. With thousands of flight hours across 70 plus aircraft models, McQueen is also a certified GPS navigation expert and a Navy SH-60 Sea Hawk weapons specialist and submarine hunter.McQueen's departure from the political arena follows his successful support of Tony Gonzales' campaign in Texas U.S. Congressional District 23 and Steven Wright's campaign in District 35. He unified motorcycle and martial arts groups, famously leading them to victory on his Triumph motorcycle.“While I am stepping back from politics, I am excited to contribute to the future of aviation and the creative industries in Texas,” McQueen stated.“These are dynamic fields with immense potential, and I am committed to driving their progression and success. So Others May Live.”The future of American economics is taking flight with the development of Sky Taxis and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).Industry forecasts predict that by 2040, AAM will become a multi-trillion-dollar sector, revolutionizing transportation and economic landscapes. Leading this transformation is McQueen, a trailblazer in aircraft certification and infrastructure development.McQueen is dedicated to the certification of the AeroTae' aircraft and the development of AAM infrastructure along the I-35 corridor and the I-95 corridor in Florida. This strategic architectural advancement and rigorous aircraft certification process are poised to enhance the American economy on a global scale, create new and better jobs, and enable faster, safer transportation with a reduced environmental impact.Economic Transformation and Job CreationThe advent of AAM is set to create a multitude of new jobs, spanning from aircraft manufacturing and maintenance to infrastructure development and operational roles. McQueen's initiatives will position the United States as a leader in innovative transportation solutions, significantly boosting its global economic influence.Technological and Environmental AdvancementsEnsuring the safety and reliability of new aircraft like AeroTae' through a stringent certification process is a top priority for McQueen. This will not only enhance safety standards but also build public trust in these revolutionary transportation methods. Furthermore, the development of vertiports and the integration of AAM into existing transportation networks along the I-35 and I-95 corridors will be pivotal in meeting future mobility demands.McQueen is also committed to sustainable transportation. Sky Taxis and AAM are designed to reduce the carbon footprint of traditional ground transportation by offering cleaner, more efficient alternatives. Innovations in electric propulsion and the use of sustainable materials are central to McQueen's eco-friendly approach.Strategic Location and Military ApplicationsMcQueen's headquarters in San Antonio provides a strategic advantage, offering access to both North and South American markets. This location is also crucial for the enhancement of AAM in military programs such as Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), which aligns with McQueen's mission and offers significant tactical benefits.About McQueenMcQueen is at the forefront of the Sky Taxi and Advanced Air Mobility revolution. With a focus on aircraft certification and infrastructure development, McQueen is committed to transforming transportation, stimulating economic growth, and promoting sustainability. Located in San Antonio, TX, McQueen is strategically positioned to influence both commercial and military sectors, driving forward the future of global transportation.

E.D. McQueen

AeroMcQ

email us here