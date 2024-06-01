Azerbaijan, Romania Forge Ever-Deepening Partnership Across Diverse Fronts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's foreign policy meticulously emphasizes fosteringbilateral collaboration, particularly with Central and EasternEuropean nations, with Romania standing out as a pivotal partneracross a spectrum of sectors.

The symbiotic relationship between Azerbaijan and Romania,exemplified by Romania's unique status as the inaugural Europeannation to establish a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan,underscores a rich tapestry of cooperation encompassing economic,trade, energy, and other vital spheres.

Remarkably, Romania's swift recognition of Azerbaijan'sindependence, ranking as the second country globally and foremostwithin the European Union to do so, further underscores the depthof their diplomatic ties.

The inception of diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992, marked apivotal moment, followed by the establishment of respectiveembassies in each other's capitals, fostering a nurturingenvironment conducive to friendship and cooperation.

A pivotal milestone in this trajectory unfolded during PresidentIlham Aliyev's visit to Romania in December 2022, culminating inthe historic signing of the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership inGreen Energy Development and Transmission" among Azerbaijan,Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. This landmark agreement amplifiesthe critical role of energy, transportation, and communication inbolstering bilateral ties and propelling green energy initiativesacross Europe.

Based on the agreement, the priority is to transfer the greenenergy produced from renewable sources created on and around theCaspian Sea from Azerbaijan to Georgia, then through an underwatercable line to Romania and Hungary, and from there to the countriesof the European Union, thereby establishing the "Caspian-EuropeanUnion Green Energy Corridor".

In the framework of the "Caspian-European Union Green EnergyCorridor" project, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in theRomanian capital of Bucharest among energy companies fromAzerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, regarding theestablishment of a Joint Venture.

Romania's "Transelectrica" electric grid operator signed aMemorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan's "Azerenergy" OJSC,"Georgia State Electricity Network", and Hungary's MVM company onthe creation of a joint venture in Romania dedicated to greenenergy, centrally located in Romania.

The main goal of the establishment is to implement the "GreenEnergy Corridor" project. This project will strengthen the regionalenergy potential and provide electricity from renewable sources atcompetitive prices in accordance with the goals of the EuropeanUnion's energy transition.

Parallel to these diplomatic endeavors, inter-parliamentaryrelations play a pivotal role in fortifying Azerbaijani-Romanianties. Recent engagements, exemplified by the constructive meetingbetween Azay Guliyev and Dan Barna on May 30 of the current year,underscore the intrinsic value of reciprocal visits in nurturingstronger bonds. The Azerbaijan-Romania Inter-ParliamentaryFriendship Group, established on November 5, 2000, serves as atestament to the enduring parliamentary cooperation underpinningthis partnership.

Moreover, a series of high-profile visits, such as the officialvisit of Milli Majlis Former Chairman Ogtay Asadov to Romania inDecember 2006 and subsequent reciprocal visits by parliamentarydelegations, have fortified this partnership. Ministerialexchanges, notably the visit of State Secretary T. Sherban toAzerbaijan in February 2010, have been instrumental in facilitatingpivotal agreements such as the "Memorandum of Understanding onEnergy Cooperation."

This relentless pursuit of collaboration extends beyonddiplomatic corridors to encompass tangible economic endeavors visits and engagements in various sectors, includingagriculture, energy, and labor, have further diversified thebilateral relationship. Additionally, the signing of numerouseconomic agreements, ranging from trade and investment to taxationand customs, provides a robust legal framework conducive tosustained bilateral economic growth and cooperation.

In a notable stride towards enhancing the existing framework ofcooperation, additional protocols have been signed to amend keyagreements. The "Additional Protocol" amending the "Agreement onPromotion and Mutual Protection of Investments" and the "Agreementon Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation"signifies a concerted effort to adapt bilateral relations tocontemporary needs and opportunities.

In essence, Azerbaijan and Romania stand at the threshold of anew era in their partnership, underpinned by shared values, mutualrespect, and a resolute commitment to mutual prosperity. As bothnations navigate the complex global landscape, their steadfastcollaboration serves as a beacon of hope, resilience, andcooperation in fostering regional stability and prosperity.