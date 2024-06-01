Heatwave Alert In 3 LS Constituencies; Hot, Humid Conditions On Other 5 Seats Of Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) Even as polling began in the last and seventh phase for Bihar's eight Lok Sabha seats falling under Patna and Shahabad divisions, the Met Department issued an heatwave alert for Karakat, Buxar and Sasaram constituencies.

A Met Department official said the temperatures would stay in the range of 41-44 degrees Celsius and humidity would be above 70 per cent, making the heat unbearable.

The for Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Nalanda, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jehanabad kicked off at 7 A.M. on Saturday and people were seen in queues right from the morning to avoid the afternoon heat.

“Though the heatwave alert was issued by the department for the three parliamentary constituencies of Karakat, Buxar and Sasaram on Saturday, there will be hot and humid conditions on the other five seats of Pataliputra, Patna Sahib, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Arrah,” said Anand Shankar, a Patna-based meteorologist.

“We have advised voters to drink plenty of water. If they have to stand in queues for a long time for voting then keep the head covered with a towel or umbrella,” he said.

The hot and humid conditions are turning out to be deadly in Bihar, with more than 110 people having lost their lives since Wednesday.