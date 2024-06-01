Warsaw Says It May Train Military Unit Composed Of Ukrainians Residing In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland plans to train a military unit composed of Ukrainian men residing in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this at a two-day summit of NATO's foreign ministers in Prague on Friday, May 31, Ukrinform reports, citing Wnp .
"Poland considered the Ukrainian request regarding training, but we came to the conclusion that it would be safer and more efficient to train a Ukrainian unit composed of Ukrainians in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army, and that it would simply be a more effective way to help Ukraine," Sikorski said.
He also noted that negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement were "going well." He also expressed hope that it would be signed before the NATO summit in Washington in July.
Photo: PAP
