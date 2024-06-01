Belgium Not To Allow Ukraine Use Its F-16 For Hitting Targets Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After receiving F-16 fighters from Belgium, Ukraine will not be able to use them against targets located on Russian territory.

This was stated by the Prime of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, Ukrinform reports citing RFE/RL.

"The security agreement stipulates that military equipment will be used by the of Ukraine and on the territory of Ukraine," De Croo said.

He added that Ukrainian pilots already fly Belgian F-16s as part of the ongoing training. "Today, our are used to train new Ukrainian pilots. Our technical teams are used to provide technical support to keep aircraft in the air. Our teams are training Ukrainian technicians how to perform [technical support]," he said.

It should be recalled that on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine while in Brussels signed a bilateral agreement on security and long-term support with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo, which provides for military support in the amount of EUR 977 million before year-end and the handover of 30 F-16 fighter jets.