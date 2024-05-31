Cabraal Released From Greek Bond Case

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Governor of the Central of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been released from the 2012 Greek treasury case.

The Colombo High Court ordered the release of the former Governor and three others.

Legal action had been filed against Cabraal and the three others, by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, for causing a loss of over Rs. 1.84 billion to Sri Lanka.

They were accused of purchasing Treasury Bills issued by the of Greece in 2012 and causing a loss of Rs. 1,843.3 million to the Sri Lankan Government.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption filed the case before the Colombo High Court based on a complaint lodged by former Parliamentarian Sujeewa Senasinghe.

The case had been filed against Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Kankanamge Gamage Don Dharmasena Deerasinghe, Bendarage Don Wasantha Ananda Silva, Chandrasiri Jayasinghe Panditha Siriwardena and Harankaha Arachchilage Karunaratne. (Colombo Gazette)