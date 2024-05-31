Sri Lanka Confident BIMSTEC Will Prioritize Implementation Of Agreed Measures

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka is confident that all BIMSTEC member states will prioritize the implementation of agreed measures in the BIMSTEC Charter to strengthen regional cooperation.

Issuing a statement, the of Sri Lanka said it acknowledged the entry into force of the BIMSTEC Charter on 20 May 2024, marking a historic milestone in the 27-year journey of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The BIMSTEC Charter, which establishes the and institutional framework for the organization is a significant development which is expected to strengthen regional cooperation and integration within the Bay of Bengal region, providing new opportunities for development and collaboration among the BIMSTEC member states.

With the entry into force of the Charter, Sri Lanka is confident that all member states will prioritize the implementation of agreed measures to strengthen regional cooperation.

The Government also encouraged the public and stakeholders to recognize the significance of this opportunity for enhancing connectivity, economic growth, and partnership within the Bay of Bengal region.