Protest Near UN In Sri Lanka Against Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A protest was staged near the UN compound in Sri Lanka against the ongoing military offensive in Rafah city by the Israeli Defence forces (IDF).

The 'Free Palestine Movement of Sri Lanka' staged the protest and also submitted a letter to the UN.

“We, the undersigned Free Palestine Movement of Sri Lanka, being a group of activists promoting Peace and Justice in the land of Palestine, hereby present to you, through the good offices of the Chief of Mission of the UN in Sri Lanka, our call to the United Nations Organization for urgent action, through all avenues, bilateral and multilateral, to bring an immediate halt to the ongoing military offensive against Rafah city by the Israeli Defence forces (IDF),” the letter said.

The letter noted that the International Court of Justice has, months ago, ruled that Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip could“plausibly” amount to acts of genocide and also, as an intermediate measure, requested the Government of Israel to desist from actions that could be construed as 'genocide'.

More recently, in pursuance of the same ICJ litigation by the Republic of South Africa and other states, the Court has additionally ruled that Israel must desist from any military operation specifically against Rafah City.

“As citizens of Sri Lanka, a member-state of the United Nations, we call on the United Nations to delay no further in ensuring that another member-state, Israel, immediately complies with these rulings by the ICJ,” the letter said.

The protesters also unequivocally condemned the deliberately targeted killings of UNRWA staff by elements of the IDF either by ground fire or aerial bombardment.

They also pointed out that many of the UN's own specialised agencies, such as the UNHCR, UNOCHA, UNCHR and UNRWA, have categorically described Israel's administration and law and order operations and measures in the Palestinian territories as a system of Apartheid, a form of governance long rejected and outlawed by the UN community. (Colombo Gazette)

Pic by Krishni Iresha