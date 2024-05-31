Biomednewsbreaks - Why Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) is engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal products.“The company's AVERSA(TM) can be incorporated into any transdermal patch and includes aversive agents to prevent misuse and accidental exposure to drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids. AVERSA has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to patients who need them. The is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia... Nutriband has three subsidiaries, including 4P Therapeutics, its clinical and regulatory subsidiary; Pocono Pharmaceutical, a contract manufacturer for a wide range of clients; and Active Intelligence, a developer of sports recovery products. This ownership of manufacturing and clinical development capabilities drastically reduces costs for AVERSA and other technologies,” a recent article reads.“Nutriband's lead product candidate is AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch. The company announced in March 2024 that it will submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market AVERSA Fentanyl. Nutriband has partnered with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, to incorporate Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology into Kindeva's FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch system.”

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

