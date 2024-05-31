Techmediabreaks Senestech Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SNES) Evolve Rat-Control Product Now Available Through Online Amazon Store

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a player in the field of fertility control for managing animal-pest populations, has launched its Evolve fertility-control solution for rats on

Amazon. The company called the move a“significant advancement in the distribution of Evolve, the company's innovative minimum-risk soft bait designed for proactive rat control.” Evolve, which contains an active ingredient proven to reduce rodent fertility, targets the root cause of rodent overpopulation by reducing fertility rates rather than using poisons or other toxic substances.“The launch on Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, significantly enhances the accessibility of Evolve to everyday consumers,” the announcement stated.“The product was previously available primarily to professionals. Evolve's presence on Amazon allows a broader audience to adopt this effective pest control solution. This move is expected to drive substantial growth in SenesTech's market share, leveraging the convenience and reach of e-commerce.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations.

SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN