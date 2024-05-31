Techmediabreaks Btab Ecommerce Group Inc. (BBTT) Inks BCA, Underscores Commitment To Expand Reach, Support Small Businesses Worldwide

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) , an company, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement (“BCA”) with

Integrated Wellness Corp. (NYSE: WEL) , a special purpose acquisition company. According to the announcement, the agreement calls for a wholly owned subsidiary of WEL to merge with BBTT, which will survive the merger, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of WEL. After the transaction is closed, WEL will be renamed Btab Ecommerce Holdings Inc.; it is anticipated that the company will continue to be listed on NYSE. Btab offers a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of small business owners, from product supply and sourcing to marketing and sales platforms and even logistical support. The company's Btab diverse platform offerings include Btab Commerce, SocialSocial and specialized marketplaces such as Marketplace Australia, Aussie Markets and Chemist Deals.“We look forward to concluding the closing [of] the transaction as soon as feasible,” said Btab Ecommerce Group CEO Binson Lau in the press release.“The planned business combination with

WEL

represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. This move underscores our commitment to expanding our reach and providing even greater support to small businesses worldwide from our headquarters in Australia and by establishing an on-presence in key markets including the United States, United Kingdom and Asia. In doing so, we aspire to mirror the success stories of global players like Shopify. With the global e-commerce market projected by some to reach $18.81 trillion by 2029, we aim to capitalize on this growth trajectory, particularly in underserved markets where small businesses are eager to establish an online presence.”

About Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

Btab Ecommerce Group is an e-commerce company that operates through its network in Australia, Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides affordable ecommerce services and supplies technology and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment. The company seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas, where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services generally not currently commercially available to them. BBTT believes the e-commerce growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online shopping and increasing spending power. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

