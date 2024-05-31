Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Aims To Establish Footprint In Global Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , an established mine-to-market gem enterprise, recently announced that it is actively broadening its business framework to incorporate private equity funding for oil and (“O&G”) exploration ventures.“With a large of global relationships and several strategic alliances recently established, GEMXX is setting the stage to finance the exploration of extensive oil reserves, specifically targeting giant fields with reserves of 500 million barrels and super-giant fields with over 3 billion barrels located primarily in Latin America,” a recent article reads.“By leveraging its comprehensive network in the O&G sector, which includes major global industry players, GEMXX plans to develop strong strategic partnerships and secure the necessary funding to propel these exploration efforts forward rapidly. GEMXX is nearing the completion of negotiations to obtain financing for a bold four-well, wildcat drilling program designed to uncover significant O&G reserves. This move towards private equity funding marks a strategic expansion for the company, aiming to establish GEMXX's footprint in the global energy landscape and maximize shareholder value through potentially high returns on investment.”

To view the full article, visit

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. The company is also strategically expanding its business model to include private equity funding for the exploration of potential giant and super-giant oil fields in Latin America. This new business channel represents a calculated move to identify rare, overlooked or underexplored basins believed to contain substantial oil reserves. With a global reach and a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, GEMXX Corporation is well positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for its shareholders. For more information about the company, visit .

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at



