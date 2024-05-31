Investornewsbreaks Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Invests Heavily In AI And Machine Learning To Revitalize Its Business

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Snap (NYSE: SNAP) , under the guidance of CEO Evan Spiegel, is making a bold move by significantly ramping up its in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine technologies, with plans to spend

$1.5 billion

annually. This strategic decision is a response to the company's realization that it had lagged in machine learning advancements, which was adversely affecting its business operations. By concentrating its efforts on achieving state-of-the-art capabilities in AI and machine learning, Snapchat aims to not only catch up but also surpass its competitors in these critical technological domains.

The company's pivot towards AI and machine learning is part of a broader strategy to adapt to the changing dynamics of social media usage and the demands of the advertising industry. Historically known for its messaging and storytelling capabilities, Snapchat is now focusing on leveraging AI, machine learning, and augmented reality (“AR”) to enhance its advertising offerings and overall user experience. Evan Spiegel, during an earnings call, emphasized the transformative potential of AR in computing, noting that over 300 million people interact with AR daily on Snapchat. This underscores the technology's importance in the platform's ecosystem and its potential to drive future growth.

To facilitate its ambitious AI and machine learning projects, Snapchat is not relying solely on in-house development. Instead, the company is forming cloud partnerships with major tech firms like Amazon and Google. These partnerships enable Snapchat to focus on product innovation and creating new experiences for its users while efficiently managing infrastructure costs. These costs are projected to be

84 cents

per daily user each quarter, totaling approximately

$1.5 billion

per year. Such strategic collaborations not only help Snapchat in scaling its operations but also in keeping the infrastructure expenses in check, ensuring a more sustainable growth path.

The investment in AI and machine learning is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and scalability of social media influencer campaigns. By automating processes such as influencer discovery, fraud detection, engagement analysis, and campaign result forecasting, AI technology can make influencer marketing campaigns more targeted, efficient, and scalable. This approach is expected to benefit influencers like Sara Saffari, who has a significant following on platforms like Instagram, by enabling more effective and measurable campaigns.

On the financial front, Snap Inc. has seen its stock price reach

$15.17, with a slight increase of

$0.01

or approximately

0.066%. The stock has experienced fluctuations over the past year, with a low of

$8.28

and a high of

$17.9. With a market capitalization of about

$24.89 billion

and a trading volume of

13,411,502

shares, SNAP's financial performance and strategic investments in AI and machine learning are closely watched by investors and industry analysts alike. These technological advancements and strategic partnerships are pivotal in shaping the company's future trajectory in the competitive landscape of social media and digital advertising.

