On This Day: Key Events On June 1, From Operation Blue Star In 1984 To India's 1St Deluxe Train, Deccan Queen In 1930

What happened on this day: June 1 marks the beginning of the Indian Army's operation Blue Star to capture Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters in 1984. The operation was followed by significant riots and even the assassination of India's Prime Indira Gandhi. The day is also remembered for introducing India's first deluxe train, the Deccan Queen. Indian Railways introduced the Deccan Queen on June 1, 1930, between two major Maharashtra cities, Mumbai and Pune. The train enjoys an impeccable record of the right time,"departure" and"arrival". Take a look at the key events that happened on June 1. Operation Blue Star in 1984 Indian Army's Operation Blue Star began on June 1, 1984. The operation was carried out to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who had taken shelter in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab. The operation, which was approved by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had a massive repercussion, leading to violent religious clashes.

The operation was ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and took place from June 1 to June 10, 1984 Beginning of Deccan Queen in 1930 One of India's first deluxe trains, Deccan Queen began on June 1, 1930.

The train used to operate between Mumbai, which was earlier known as Bombay, and Pune. Deccan Queen is known as the most iconic and the oldest long-distance train in India. It is popularly known as"Dakkhan ki Rani" and was a popular choice for travellers due to its efficiency, comfort, and historical significance World Milk Day 2001 World Milk Day is celebrated across the world on June 1 every year. The celebration is done after the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001 to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. Since then, the day has been celebrated worldwide to highlight the importance of milk in our diet. The day spreads awareness about the benefits of milk and dairy products for a balanced diet and also highlights the contribution of the dairy sector to sustainability Motor Company, 1931 Nissan was founded in 1911. However, the Japanese automaker witnessed significant changes in name and got its final name in 1931 as Nissan Motor Company. The company launched its first car model, DAT, in 1914, which was an acronym of the three investing partners' surnames.

