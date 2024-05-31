Purdys Chocolatier Launches Philanthropic Artist Collaboration With Charlene Johnny, Donating To The Stqeeye’ Learning Society

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Purdys Chocolatier brings people together through the power of chocolate, this time in collaboration with Quw'utsun artist, Charlene Johnny. On June 1, 2024, Purdys Chocolatier is introducing the Luts'as Ihqelts' Gift Box with Charlene's artwork featured on the gift box, in addition to a brand new limited edition Blueberry & Nettle Leaf chocolate. As part of their philanthropic initiative, Purple Partnerships, $5 from every box sold will be donated to the Stqeeye' Society (pronounced STAH-KAY-AH), an Indigenous led non-profit organization based on Salt Spring Island, BC in the traditional territory of the Quw'utsun Peoples.









What's Inside the Luts'as Ihqelts Gift Box

The Luts'as Ihqelts' (meaning full moon) Gift Box is available for a limited time with the brand new and exclusive Blueberry & Nettle Leaf chocolate. Developed in collaboration with Charlene Johnny, this new piece is a unique milk and dark chocolate ganache infused with blueberry purée and a tingle of nettle leaves, enrobed in smooth dark chocolate. Beyond the new Blueberry & Nettle Leaf, the Luts'as Ihqelts' Gift Box also includes fan favourites like Caramel Carnival, Himalayan Pink Salt Caramel, Mini Hedgehog, Blonde Maple Meltie, Ruby Praline, Salted Hazelnut Flake, and Petit Chocolat.

Meet Quw'utsun artist, Charlene Johnny

As a Quw'utsun artist, Charlene's work is inspired by nature. This influence is seen not only on the gift box artwork but in the new chocolate itself with the nettle leaf and blueberry ingredients. Charlene has over a decade of experience in Coast Salish art, working in different forms including silversmithing, graphic design, and mural painting. In the Luts'as Ihqelts' artwork designed for Purdys Chocolatier, she uses the three main design elements of Coast Salish Art, circles, crescents and trigons, to create an original design that mimics the Moon's gravitational force on our waterways. One of her greatest inspirations is the beauty and resilience of Coast Salish values and beliefs that we are all connected to Mother Earth:“Nuts'a'maat Shqwalsun, one heart, one mind, we are all one.”

A Gift with Purpose: Supporting the Stqeeye' Learning Society

Supporting the Indigenous community is a key pillar of Purdys Chocolatier's philanthropic initiative, Purple Partnerships. $5 from every Luts'as Ihqelts' Gift Box sold will go directly to the Stqeeye' Learning Society, an organization Charlene selected to be the recipient of the donations. The Stqeeye' Learning Society is an Indigenous led non-profit organization that Charlene is passionate about, dedicated to the restoration and preservation of lands and waters within Xwaaqw'um (Burgoyne Bay Provincial Park). Created by family descendants, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, Youth, and other like-minded individuals, the Stqeeye' Learning Society shares traditional and ecological restoration practices through land-based education.

The Luts'as Ihqelts Gift Box is available to purchase for $27 in Purdys shops and online from June 1 – 30. The Blueberry & Nettle Leaf will be available in Purdys chocolate cases from June 1 – August 31. To learn more about the collaboration with Charlene Johnny and to shop the Luts'as Ihqelts' Gift Box, visit .

About Purdys Chocolatier



Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada's Chocolatier since 1907. As a proud, family-owned company, they make a wide range of chocolate gifts from premium ingredients and sustainable cocoa. Community and people are at the heart of Purdys Chocolatier, and together with their Purple Partnerships initiative and Seasonal Fundraising Program, they find opportunities to support, advocate and craft more kindness.

For more information about Purdys Chocolatier, visit .

Purdys Chocolatier Launches Philanthropic Artist Collaboration with Charlene Johnny, Donating to the Stqeeye' Learning Society