Iraq Welcomes UN Resolution To End Assistance Mission By 2025

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jun 1 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi welcomed, yesterday, the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution, to end the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), by the end of 2025.

The government spokesman, Basim al-Awadi, said in a statement that, the Iraqi government welcomes and appreciates the resolution, which was issued unanimously, to end the UN mission on Dec 31, 2025.

According to the statement, the Iraqi government pledged to continue sustainable cooperation and partnership with the UN and its development programmes in Iraq.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council unanimously decided to extend UNAMI's mandate for a final 19-month period to Dec 31, 2025, after which the mission will cease all work and operations.

UNAMI is a political mission, established by the Security Council in 2003, at the request of the Iraqi government, in the wake of the invasion by a U.S.-led coalition. Its main mandate is to provide advice, support, and assistance to the government and people of Iraq in various fields.– NNN-NINA