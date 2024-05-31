UN Terminates Iraq Assistance Mission From End-2025

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The United Nations Security Council, at its 9642nd meeting on 31st May 2024, decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq [UNAMI] for a final 19-month period until 31 December 2025, unanimously adopting 2732 (2024).

The Iraqi welcomed the resolution terminating the mandate, and expressed Iraq's appreciation for the efforts of the United Nations. "We take this opportunity to emphasize the continuation of sustainable cooperation and partnership with the United Nations and its development programs operating in Iraq," said a government statement.

Text of the Security Council statement:

The Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) today for a final 19 month-period until 31 December 2025, after which UNAMI will cease all work and operations except with respect to any remaining liquidation of the Mission.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2732 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2732(2024)), the Council requested that the Secretary-General prepare, in consultation with the Government of Iraq, a transition and liquidation plan to be completed by 31 December for UNAMI to start the transfer of its tasks, as well as the orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel and assets, including identification of an end date for liquidation activities in the country.

The 15-member organ also called on Iraq's Government to cooperate fully with the UN during UNAMI's transition, drawdown and liquidation. Further, it commended the Government's efforts to settle internal issues in Iraq and to make progress towards achieving the milestones set out in the Government's programme and priorities, including the holding of Iraqi Council of Representatives and Iraqi Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections in due course and other priorities set forth in the resolution.

Taking the floor following the adoption, the representative of the United States, the penholder on Iraq, said: "It is particularly important that the mandate recognizes the role that UNAMI can play in providing technical support for elections, promoting and protecting human rights and facilitating engagement between Iraq and Kuwait to resolve outstanding issues." Noting Iraq's dramatic change in recent years and the consequent need to realign the Mission, he said: "Iraq and UNAMI have much to be proud of." Council members will continue to monitor further progress towards achieving important milestones in the Secretary-General's forthcoming reports and recommendations, he added.

The Russian Federation's delegate said most important is that the United States, as file penholder, has taken into account Iraq's priorities. The Mission's mandate will be limited to assisting national efforts in areas that Baghdad considers most important. In the 20 years since it was established, UNAMI has fully realized its potential to help restore Iraqi statehood, and now the people of Iraq are ready to assume full responsibility for the country's political future, she said, voicing firm support for the country's sovereignty and opposition to any interference in its internal affairs.

The representative of the United Kingdom also highlighted UNAMI's significant contribution to Iraq over the past 20 years. She welcomed that the adopted resolution prioritizes support for electoral assistance, women's political participation and human rights during the transition period. Additionally, it allows progress on Kuwaiti missing persons to be realized during the transition, she said.

The representative of China expressed hope that the Secretary-General will prepare a practical transition plan in consultation with Iraq's Government so that the Mission can complete its withdrawal in a phased, safe, orderly and timely manner. Echoing other delegations, he encouraged UNAMI to communicate closely with Iraq's Government to ensure a smooth transition and bring its work to a conclusion.

"A new chapter is opening now for Iraq," said the representative of France. The liquidation must be done in close coordination between Iraq and the UN team, she emphasized, encouraging Iraq to coordinate with the team to ensure a fluid transition. The Council must continue to pay great attention to the issue of missing Kuwaiti people and property, including Kuwait's national archives, which is an important part of UNAMI's work, as provided for in resolution 2107 (2013), she added.

The representative of Guyana, speaking also on behalf of Algeria, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, said the resolution charts a new course for the United Nations' presence and engagement in Iraq as it continues on its path of recovery, reconstruction and democratic consolidation. Their delegations will continue to encourage regional dialogue and cooperation to support Iraq's long-term stability and prosperity. "The constructive engagement from all Council members has been vital in reaching this unanimous decision and paves the way for its effective implementation," she concluded.

See full text of Resolution 2732 (2024) here.

(Source: UN, PMO)