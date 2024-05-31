Timeline Design+Build Hosts Exclusive Framing Open House In Los Altos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Timeline Design+Build is holding an upcoming Framing Open House event on June 13th, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Los Altos, California. This event offers a unique opportunity to explore one of our latest rebuild projects before the walls are closed in.Event Details:.Date: June 13th, 2024.Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Doors open at 3:30 PM).Location: Los Altos, CA (Exact location provided upon registration)About the Event:This Framing Open House is designed to give attendees an insider's look at the meticulous planning and execution involved in a Timeline project. Members of our Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction teams will be present to provide detailed insights and answer any questions.What to Expect:Attendees will receive an in-depth understanding of the home's layout and design before the walls are closed in. This stage of construction offers a rare opportunity to see the structural framework and high-quality craftsmanship.Explore mood boards that showcase the aesthetic vision for the space. The client wanted a home with a large open-concept kitchen and dining room, perfect for entertaining. She desired a transitional yet eclectic style, with each bathroom featuring a distinct color palette while fitting into the overall design of the house. Her enthusiasm and clear vision made the design phase a collaborative and exciting process, resulting in a home that is both functional and uniquely beautiful. The interior design team will discuss the inspiration and choices behind these design elements.View the floor plan and learn about the home's features and specifications. One standout feature of this project is the inlay floor pattern at the entryway. This small detail makes a significant impact, creating a grand and elegant entrance that sets the tone for the rest of the home. This attention to detail is a hallmark of our design approach, ensuring every element of the home contributes to its overall aesthetic and functionality.Difference Between a Rebuild and a Custom Home:It's important to note the distinction between a rebuild and a custom home. A rebuild involves demolishing an existing structure and constructing a new one on the same site, often preserving certain elements or honoring the original design's spirit while introducing modern enhancements. In contrast, a custom home is built from scratch on a new site, allowing for complete customization from the ground up. This project in Los Altos is a rebuild of an existing property to meet the client's specific needs.How to Register:Please register using the following link: framing-open-house-in-los-altos/For media inquiries or additional information, please contact ....About Timeline Construction:Timeline Design+Build is a premier design-build firm dedicated to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation in custom residential projects in Atherton, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Monte Sereno, Palo Alto, Portola Valley, Saratoga, and Woodside. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, Timeline leverages expertise and creativity to bring dreams to life.

