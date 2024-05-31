Iran Condemns New EU Sanctions On Officials, Entities

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, June 1 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned new sanctions imposed by the EU on several Iranian officials and entities.

He made the remarks in a statement by his Ministry after the EU on Friday imposed sanctions on six individuals and three entities of Iran for their alleged "role in the transfer of unmanned aerial (UAV) to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine or the transfer of UAVs or missiles to armed groups and entities undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region," or "for being involved in Iran's UAV program".

Kanaani said the EU, instead of focusing on the Israeli "war crimes" in Gaza and punishing Israel for them, had included in its list of sanctions some Iranian officials and entities that had been "pioneers and effective in the fight against terrorism and ensuring sustainable security in the West Asia region".

He regretted that the EU had once again resorted to the "outdated and ineffective" tool of sanctions against Iran while turning a blind eye to the field realities in West Asia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani emphasised that Iran would continue its principled policies, especially in ensuring regional and international peace and security, and reserve the right to respond to such a "destructive" approach by the EU.

In a press statement on its website, the Council of the EU announced on Friday new sanctions on Iranian armed forces' Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and one of its commanders, Kavan Electronics Behrad LLC, an Iran-based company which the bloc accused of being involved in procuring and selling components for the manufacturing of UAVs, its CEO and chairman of the board of directors, and the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The bloc has also imposed sanctions on Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, an IRGC commander, and Afshin Khaji Fard, head of Iran's Aviation Industries Organisation.