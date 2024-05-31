Reimagined And Revitalized: Lake Street Home At 152 4Th Ave Unveils A Fresh Start

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The regal living room at 152 4th ave

Amazing open kitchen and entertaining area

The cozy breakfast Nook

Located in the prized Lake District, 152 4th Avenue is a completely renovated classic Victorian that combines historic charm with modern amenities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Overcoming its past undeserved notoriety, the property at 152 4th Avenue has been thoroughly transformed, ushering in a new era of splendor and comfort in the heart of San Francisco's esteemed Lake District . With the recent renovations and complete rehabilitation, the residence is shedding its past history, promoting a renaissance of both structure and community spirit.With a complete overhaul of the interior and attention to every detail, we have revitalized the home into a modern sanctuary that respects its historical architecture and yet has a modern and open airy feel to it, said Vaso Peritos, the head designer on the renovation project. Homes of this size on three levels and not four, and having a fabulous backyard at the same time, are rare and very desirable. The floor plan of the home is unsurpassed with an outstanding entertaining area on the main level and private bedrooms on the upper and lowest level. Using high-quality materials and contemporary fittings, the house now boasts features that align with the best of luxury homes in San Francisco, equipped with the latest in-home technology and supreme comfort.The extensive renovations include, but are not limited to:- Complete structural and seismic upgrades to meet modern safety codes.- State-of-the-art kitchen with an Italian range, fine marble countertops and backsplashes and bathroom installations with luxury finishes such as raw- silk wallpaper.- Multi-zoned heating systems, radiant heating, in-built entertainment speakers and EV charger.- Aesthetic enhancements that pay homage to the property's original character while infusing modern elegance.Listing agent Ritu Vohra said that“The charming residence, lovingly rebuilt and recently blessed with a heartfelt prayer ceremony by the property owners, offers a unique opportunity to create new memories in a space imbued with peace and solace”. The comforting ambiance of this house, combined with its inviting features and serene atmosphere, makes it a perfect sanctuary for a family. Embrace the warmth and positive energy that fills every corner, making it not just a house, but a true haven of comfort and serenity. Make this special place your new home and start a fresh chapter in a setting that radiates hope and new beginnings.152 4th Ave is a testament to the resilience and transformation that mirrors the vibrant evolution of San Francisco itself. We invite both the community and potential homeowners to see beyond the myths and explore the new realities of this magnificent property.For more information about the property, tour schedules, or media inquiries, please contact Ritu Vohra at (415) 385-8009 or via email at ....

Charming, reimagined luxury home in Lake Street Victorian