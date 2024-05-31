2003 World Series Of Poker Champion Chris Moneymaker Wins Triton High Roller Series In Montenegro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Moneymaker 2002 WSOP championMEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 21 years after his win in the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas that helped to set off the poker boom of the early 2000's, Chris Moneymaker found himself holding the trophy.Moneymaker topped a field of 163 entries to emerge victorious in the 2024 Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Montenegro $25,000 GG Million$. He walked away with the trophy and the top prize of $903,000."I wasn't going to lose today," said Moneymaker. "I could have put in with any hand and I would have won. I ran pure.""I hit a three-outer, a six outer. I thought to myself, you know what? This is going to be 2003. I'm not going to lose any more hands today" quips Moneymaker.The Maestral Resort in Montenegro was the last stop for the third season of the Triton series, and Moneymaker took down the second of fifteen events.It wasn't easy- Triton never is- and Moneymaker had to outlast a star-studded table that included Brian Kim, Ding Biao, Adrian Mateos, Lewis Spencer and Isaac Haxton. The event had a prize pool of $4,075,000, from which the champ took the third-largest live score of his career behind the 2003 WSOP Main Event and a $2 million win for a fifth-place run in the $250k Luxon Invitational at Triton Last August."This victory is not like the WSOP. To be honest, it was much more complicate" states Moneymaker. "There are very good players here, the elite. Although the WSOP was interesting, competing with these guys at Triton Poker is much more challenging because I know how good they are".The results of the first tournament of the Triton Poker series in Montenegro showed that old-school players are ready to beat modern strategies to win high-roller tournaments with a strong field.###Chris Moneymaker is one of the most well-known ambassadors in the world of professional poker, as well as a philanthropist and businessman. In 2003, Chris Moneymaker won the Main Event of The World Series of Poker (WSOP) His win was so inspirational and exceptional that he is often regarded as the player who helped professional poker grow into the worldwide phenomenon that it is today.

