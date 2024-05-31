Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Acting Iranian FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Friday a phone call from Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them, besides discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

