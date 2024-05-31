EU Extends Sanction List For Supplying Iranian Drones To Russia For Strikes On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has extended the list of individuals and entities subject to EU restrictive measures for the transfer of Iranian drones for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The sanctions are also imposed for the transfer of Iranian drones and missiles in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, according to the website of the European Council.

“The Council today adopted restrictive measures against six individuals and three entities for their role in the transfer of

unmanned aerial (UAVs) to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine; the transfer of UAVs or missiles to armed groups and entities undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region;

or for being involved in Iran's UAV programme,” the statement says.

In particular, the listings include Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (KCHG) – a central entity in the command chain of Iran's armed forces making operational military decisions about the deployment of UAVs – and one of its commanders; Kavan Electronics Behrad LLC – an Iran-based company procuring and selling components for the manufacturing of UAVs – together with its CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors; and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), which is involved in the delivery of Iranian arms, including Iranian UAVs and missiles to be used by armed groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah in the Middle East and Red Sea region

“Furthermore, the Council decided to list the Minister of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF), and the head of EU-listed Iranian Aviations Industries Organization (IAIO), Afshin Khaji Fard,” the statement says.

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited.

Furthermore, the EU prohibited the export of further components used in the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

As reported, on 14 May 2024, the EU Council broadened the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, so as to cover both drones and missiles, as well as the Iranian drone and missile programme's support for armed groups and entities in the Middle-East and the Red Sea region.