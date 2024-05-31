At Least Two Injured As Russian Army Attacks Odesa With Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday evening, the Russian military attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile likely equipped with a cluster munition warhead.

"In the evening, the enemy attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile likely equipped with a cluster munition warhead," Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, posted on Telegram.

It is noted that Russian terrorists targeted the infrastructure.

"Two people suffered shrapnel wounds: A 28-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man. They were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care," wrote Kiper.