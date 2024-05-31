At Least Two Injured As Russian Army Attacks Odesa With Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday evening, the Russian military attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile likely equipped with a cluster munition warhead.
"In the evening, the enemy attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile likely equipped with a cluster munition warhead," Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, posted on Telegram.
It is noted that Russian terrorists targeted the port infrastructure. Read also:
Death toll from overnight missile attack on Kharkiv rises to six
"Two people suffered shrapnel wounds: A 28-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man. They were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care," wrote Kiper.
MENAFN31052024000193011044ID1108282728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.