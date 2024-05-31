Biden Hails Israel's New Proposal As Comprehensive Roadmap For Enduring Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 31 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden stressed Friday that it is time for the war in Gaza Strip to end and for the suffering on both sides to stop.

In a speech at the White House, he set forth a three-phase new proposal by the Israeli authorities to end the conflict which claimed more than 36,000 lives among the ranks of the Palestinian civilians over the past eight months.

"For the past several months, my negotiators of foreign policy and intelligence community and like have been relentlessly focused not just on a cease fire that would -- that would inevitably be fragile and temporary, but on a durable end of the war," Biden noted.

"That's been the focus, a durable end of this war, one that brings all the hostages home, ensures Israel's security, creates a better day after in Gaza without Hamas in power, and sets the stage for political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

"Now after intensive diplomacy carried out by my team and my many conversations with leaders of Israel, Qatar, and Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries, Israel has now offered -- Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal.

"It's a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages. This proposal has been transmitted by Qatar to Hamas. Today, I want to lay out its terms for the American citizens and for the world.

"This new proposal has three phases. Three. The first phase would last for six weeks. Here's what it would include.

"A full and complete ceasefire, a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

"There are American hostages who would be released at this stage, and we want them home," President Biden revealed.

"Additional, some remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families, bringing some degree of closure to the terrible grief. Palestinians civilians would return to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north. Humanitarian assistance would surge with 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza every single day.

"With the ceasefire, that aid could be safely and effectively distributed to all who need it. Hundreds of thousands of temporary shelters, including housing units, would be delivered by the international community.

"All that and more would began immediately, immediately. During the six weeks of phase one, Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities," he pointed out.

"Now I'll be straight with you, there are a number of details to negotiate to move from phase one to phase two. Israel will want to make sure its interests are protected, but the proposal says if the negotiations take longer than six weeks

"I know there are those in Israel who will not agree with this plan and will call for the war to continue indefinitely.

"Some are even in the government coalition. And they've made it clear they want to occupy Gaza, they want to keep fighting for years, and the hostages are not a priority to them.

"Well, I've urged the leadership in Israel to stand behind this deal despite whatever pressure comes.

"And to the people of Israel, let me say this. As someone who has had a lifelong commitment to Israel, as the only American President who has ever gone to Israel in a time of war, as someone who just sent the US forces to directly defend Israel when it was attacked by Iran, I ask you to take a step back and think of what will happen if this moment is lost.

"We can't lose this moment. Indefinite war and pursuit of an unidentified notion of total victory will not bring Israel and will not bring down, bog down, will only bog down Israel and Gaza, draining the economic, military, and human resources and furthering Israel's isolation in the world.

"That will not bring hostages home. That will not bring an enduring defeat of Hamas. That will not bring Israel lasting security.

"But a comprehensive approach that starts with this deal will bring hostages home and will lead to more secure Israel and once a cease fire and hostage deal was concluded, it unlocks the possibility of a great deal more progress, including calm along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.--

"Israel could be part of a regional security network to counter the threat posed by Iran. All of this progress would make Israel more secure with Israeli families no longer living in the shadow of a terrorist attack and all this would create the conditions for a different future and a better future for the Palestinian people.

"One of self-determination, dignity, security, and freedom. This path is available once the deal is struck," he stressed.

"Israel will always have the right to defend itself against the threats to its security and to bring those responsible for October 7th to justice. And the United States will always ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself.

"If Hamas fails to fulfill its commitments under the deal, Israel can resume military operations, but Egypt and Qatar have assured me and they are continuing to work to ensure that Hamas doesn't do that.

"The United States will help ensure that Israel lives up to their obligations as well. That's what this deal says," Biden pledged.

"That's what it says, and we'll do our part. This is truly a decisive moment. Israel has made their proposal. Hamas says it wants a cease fire.

"This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it.

"Hamas needs to take the deal. For months, people all over the world have called for cease fire.

"Now it's time to raise your voices and demand that Hamas come to the table, agrees to this deal, and ends this war that they began. --

"Everyone who wants peace now must raise their voices and let the leaders know they should take this deal, work to make it real, make it lasting, and forge a better future out of the tragic terror attack and war," President Biden went on.

"It's time to begin this new stage, for the hostages to come home, for Israel to be secure, for the suffering to stop. It's time for this war to end, for the day after to begin. Thank you very much," he concluded. (end)

