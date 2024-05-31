UN Security Council Extends UNAMI Mandate Until '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Security Council adopted unanimously on Friday a extending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for a final 19-month term until December 31, 2025.

Aligning with an official request from Iraq's government, the mission will cease all work and operations it tasked with, within the framework of the above-mentioned period, except for the remaining activities to liquidate the mission.

The Council appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to consult with the Iraqi about making a plan to hand over the tasks and complete the mission's liquidation by 2024.

It further urged Guterres to rationalize the tasks assigned to the mission to provide advice and support to prepare for the federal elections in order to ensure holding free and fair elections.

These tasks also contain offering facilities to find a final solution to the pending issues between Iraq and Kuwait, enhancing development and humanitarian tasks, including the return of displaced persons, and boosting the country's ability to provide basic civil and social services.

The Security Council called on Iraq's government to collaborate with the UN in transferring and liquidating gradually the mission's tasks.

It lauded the government's efforts to resolve the country's internal issues and make progress for further achievements in its program of work. (end) ast