Introducing MEDS: A Forum For Digital Security In The Maritime Industry

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The maritime is constantly evolving, and with the rise of digitalization, the need for strong security measures has become more crucial than ever. That's why we are proud to announce the launch of the Maritime Exchange for Digital Security (MEDS), a private working forum dedicated to promoting digital security and risk management in the marine system.

Established in 2018, MEDS brings together owners and operators of the maritime industry to collaborate and develop strategies to combat cyber threats. Through open discussions, best practice exchanges, and knowledge sharing, MEDS aims to protect the livelihoods and assets of the maritime community.

As the first release, the team is excited to introduce our shared mission with the world. MEDS is not just another organization, but a valuable resource for the maritime industry. Members include experts in their respective fields, and their collective knowledge and experience make MEDS a valued authority in digital security for the maritime sector.

The goals of MEDS focus:

- Empower ongoing process enhancement and bring together organizations in maritime safety.

- Share insights and approaches based on empirical evidence and the practical reality that that maritime operators and owners have, working towards a lasting standard of excellence.

- Deliver strategic industry communications as a unified voice from a variety of viewpoints and skills in maritime digital security.

With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, it is imperative for the maritime industry to stay ahead of the curve. MEDS provides a platform for industry professionals to stay informed, share insights, and collaborate on solutions that protect against cyber threats. MEDS is committed to promoting a secure and resilient maritime industry, working together to strengthen digital security in the industry. To learn more about MEDS, follow on LinkedIn.

Together, building a safer and more secure future for the maritime industry.

Alex Soukhanov - Chairman

Maritime Exchange for Digital Security (MEDS)

