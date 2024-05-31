Morningstar PR Unveils AI-Powered PR Solutions For Nonprofits, Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI-Powered Good News Distribution

- Founder and CEO Marcus MorningstarCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morningstar PR, a public relations firm catering to nonprofits and small businesses , announced today the integration of AI algorithms into its services. This innovation, led by Founder and CEO Marcus Morningstar, a 2023 of Harvard's Leadership and Communication program, aims to revolutionize how PR agencies serve these sectors."We're committed to making professional PR accessible," said Morningstar. "By leveraging AI and offering competitive rates, we empower nonprofits and small businesses to share their stories and achieve their objectives."Morningstar PR's AI platform analyzes data to identify optimal media targets, craft compelling press releases , and track campaign performance in real-time. This technology allows the firm to anticipate challenges and opportunities, enabling a proactive PR approach."This isn't about replacing human expertise," Morningstar emphasized. "Our AI platform frees our team to focus on strategic PR aspects while handling routine tasks with speed and accuracy. This allows us to offer starting rates of $197 per month, making professional PR a reality for organizations with limited budgets."Morningstar PR believes AI integration, combined with affordability, democratizes the PR landscape. The firm is confident this technology levels the playing field for nonprofits and small businesses, enabling them to achieve communication goals more effectively.About Morningstar PRMorningstar PR is a full-service public relations firm dedicated to empowering non-profit organizations and small businesses to achieve their communication goals. Led by Harvard's '23 graduate Marcus Morningstar, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services, including media relations, crisis communications, content creation, cameo celebrity endorsements, radio and native advertising – all at competitive rates.

Marcus Morningstar

Morningstar PR & Associates

8444337827 ext.

...