Empowering Australians: Collins Mayaki's Success With Wealthy You And Automotive Finance

Since 2015, Collins Mayaki's Wealthy You and Automotive Finance have empowered Australians with personalised advice and custom vehicle loans.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For nearly ten years Wealthy You and Automotive Finance have been beacons of financial independence in Australia, having been established in 2015 by far-sighted mortgage broker Collins Mayaki himself, who also serves as the Director. Collins Mayaki, serving more than 3,000 clients who have met their financial interests through his mentorship, still shoulders the burden of promoting financial literacy and individualised financial assistance.Wealthy You provides personalised financial advice that differs from other financial advisors while appreciating the uniqueness of each client as well as involving them in planning their financial future."Collins Mayaki asserts, we are dedicated to creating a lasting economic empowerment strategy for our customers despite their financial background." "Our goal here at Wealthy You is to provide a well-defined route towards financial freedom which is personalised according to skills and desires."Wealthy You's excellence was recognised when it was named a finalist in the office category, the Best Finance Brokerage, during the 2024 Better Business Awards. In 2024, Collins Mayaki received the Mentor of the Year award-a clear indication of his commitment and that of other members of the Wealthy You team. This company has 100+ five-star Google ratings for customer satisfaction, depicting professionalism and excellent results.At the same time, Collins Mayaki is heading a different venture, Automotive Finance, which has changed how vehicles are financed in Australia since it was founded in 2015. With Automotive Finance, customised lending products are designed for customers to make it easy for them to get through the automotive loan process. This ensures that the company maintains competitive pricing and appropriate provisions to accommodate individual borrowing purposes either personal or corporate.“Buying a car is a substantial investment. We strive at Automotive Finance to make the entire process as simple as possible by offering our customers clear, quick and personalised financial solutions.” Mayaki explained.Wealthy You and Automotive Finance reflect what Collins Mayaki wants: financial empowerment for everyone and service-oriented to customers' needs. He stays firm on his objective to enlighten Australians and assist them in becoming financially independent by making wise investment decisions.For a comprehensive understanding of Wealthy You's services and impact, visit To explore vehicle financing options with Automotive Finance, visitCollins Mayaki continues to lead with integrity and dedication, ensuring Australians have the financial tools and knowledge necessary to achieve their goals.

