Five Nordic States Pledge Continued Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Stockholm, June 1 (IANS) Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland issued a joint statement here, pledging continued support for Ukraine.

The statement came as Swedish Prime Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the third Nordic-Ukrainian Summit held here on Friday.

The joint statement adopted at the summit emphasised that the Nordic countries would continue to provide civil and military support to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the summit, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland signed bilateral agreements on security cooperation with Ukraine, pledging to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

The agreement also includes support for Ukraine's future accession to the European Union and NATO.

Denmark and Finland signed such agreements with Ukraine in February and April respectively.

The Swedish government said in a press statement issued on Friday that the total support from Nordic countries to Ukraine so far has exceeded 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion). (1 euro = $1.08)