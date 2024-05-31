Drummond Announces 2024 Certified Ebms Secure Messaging Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DURHAM , NC, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drummond Group, LLC, a trusted provider of compliance, standards, and cybersecurity testing, certification, and validation services, announces the completion of its ebMS-2024 full-matrix interoperability test event. This is Drummond's 23rd annual ebMS testing event. The following organizations participated in the event and have achieved Drummond CertifiedTM status for their products: Axway with Axway B2Bi 2.6 and Activator 6.1, IBM Corporation with IBM DataPower Gateway 10.5, and OpenText with BizManager 24.2.Drummond CertifiedTM ebMS 2.0 products are not just industry-specific, but globally utilized across several sectors, including automotive, financial services, government, healthcare, and retail. These products have a significant impact on the secure data exchange landscape, ensuring the integrity and reliability of information. The XML Encryption and SSL Client Authentication tests were proposed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Automotive Retail Profile for GZIP-based Compression profile is described by the Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR). Drummond's full-matrix test automation tool, InSituTM, was used during testing to communicate configuration and test results between all participants, further enhancing the collaborative nature of this event.As the messaging layer of the ebXML framework, ebMS 2.0 is an OASIS standard that enables secure and reliable Internet data interchange, complementing emerging Service Oriented Architectures (SOAs). ebXML Messaging (also called TRP - Transport Routing & Packaging) focuses on transmitting documents (payloads) from one party to another, often via intermediaries."The Drummond CertifiedTM program has been a longstanding resource for application developers, allowing them to assess their current software applications in a vendor-neutral environment while also continuing to uphold the ebMS Messaging standard,” said Aaron Gomez, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader for Drummond.“Across a wide scope of global sectors, these adept applications built on the ebMS standard are essential for securely and dependably exchanging extensive data over the Internet, resulting in significant time and cost savings. We applaud these global enterprises for their collaborative efforts in developing software that delivers added value to their clientele, he added.”For a complete list of the newly certified ebMS-2024 products and additional information, please visit:About Drummond Group, LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond Group, LLC ( ) has helped organizations in highly regulated industry sectors such as health, finance, pharmacy, and retail by providing compliance, standards, and cybersecurity consulting, testing, certification, and validation services. Drummond promotes and supports the adoption of interoperability and security mandates, standards, and best practices that drive the secure industry digital transformation, including B2B EDI (AS2, AS4, ebMS), ONC Health IT, HIPPA, FHIR, PCI, FTC, DEA (EPCS and CSOS), GS1 (GDSN and EPCIS), risk assessments, proactive threat identification, and more.

