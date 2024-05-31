Early Warning Reports In Accordance With National Instrument 62-103

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jenga Corp., Roxy Capital Corp. and RJL18 Capital LP issue this press release pursuant to Part 3 – Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to 1344344 BC Ltd. (the "Corporation").



On May 29, 2024, Jenga Corp., Roxy Capital Corp. and RJL18 Capital LP each acquired 7,200 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) at a price of approximately $6.528 per Common Share as part of and in connection with a private acquisition.



After giving effect to the foregoing transaction, each of Jenga Corp., Roxy Capital Corp. and RJL18 Capital LP hold an aggregate of 7,200 (20.0%) Common Shares of the 36,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation.



The Shares acquired by Jenga Corp., Roxy Capital Corp. and RJL18 Capital LP are for investment purposes only and Jenga Corp., Roxy Capital Corp. and RJL18 Capital LP may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities that they now own or control, or may continue to hold their current positions. The acquisition of the Common Shares issued to Jenga Corp., Roxy Capital Corp. and RJL18 Capital LP was exempted from securities legislation under Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus and Registration Exemptions. The Common Shares of the Corporation are not listed on a stock exchange.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Mark Souvenir

Telephone: (242) 820-2432



Mark Souvenir

1344344 BC Ltd.

+1 242-820-2432

email us here