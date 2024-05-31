Austrian Guitar Virtuoso Gerald Gradwohl Releases New Video From Latest Album“... Or What?”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Gerald Gradwohl
Gerald Gradwohl - ...Or What?
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austrian jazz/fusion guitarist Gerald Gradwohl released his critically acclaimed new album“... Or What?” on May 3, 2024. In support of his new album, Gerald has released a new promotional video.
Says Gerald,“This is a compilation of the complete album '...Or What?' which features Adam Nitti, Kirk Covington, Bill Evans, Gergo Borlai, Stephan Maass. They were and still are a creative inspiration in my musical life and I am grateful to have these monster musicians on my record!”
Watch the video:
Adam Nitti, Kirk Covington, Bill Evans, Gergo Borlai and Stephan Maass. What sounds like a“Who's Who” in the present jazz-rock/fusion scene, is actually the lineup for electric guitarist Gerald Gradwohl's new album“...Or What?”
A Jazz, Rock and Funk gumbo combined to make an energetic, and exciting project, that not only showcases the amazing instrumental capabilities of these musicians, but also features the exceptional musicality, and the extraordinary chemistry that this band creates together.
Gerald has worked with Kirk Covington since 2002, when they recorded the album“ABQ” with Bob Berg, and Gary Willis, the album making big waves in the fusion scene. The idea to make a mutual album with Adam and Kirk was given birth during the tour in 2014 and could now finally be realized this year.
Modern recording techniques have made it possible to capture these exceptional musicians together on this album. The sessions and what was captured cannot be described in words here......you'll need to hear the recording. It's stunning.
“Working at the highest level of quality, jazz meets rock!”
Featuring:
Gerald Gradwohl - guitar
Adam Nitti - bass
Kirk Covington - drums, vocals also featuring:
Bill Evans - sax
Gergo Borlai - drums
Stephan Maass - perc.
Track list:
1 Paradoxon
2 Cheap Chunk
3 Color Of Magic
4 Unterwurzacher
5 What Are We Gonna Do Tomorrow
6 Still There
7 The Course
8 Gerephitti
Release date May 3, 2024
To purchase:
For more information:
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
...
MENAFN31052024003118003196ID1108282556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.