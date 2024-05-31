Austrian Guitar Virtuoso Gerald Gradwohl Releases New Video From Latest Album“... Or What?”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gerald Gradwohl

Gerald Gradwohl - ...Or What?

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austrian jazz/fusion guitarist Gerald Gradwohl released his critically acclaimed new album“... Or What?” on May 3, 2024. In support of his new album, Gerald has released a new promotional video.Says Gerald,“This is a compilation of the complete album '...Or What?' which features Adam Nitti, Kirk Covington, Bill Evans, Gergo Borlai, Stephan Maass. They were and still are a creative inspiration in my musical life and I am grateful to have these monster musicians on my record!”Watch the video:Adam Nitti, Kirk Covington, Bill Evans, Gergo Borlai and Stephan Maass. What sounds like a“Who's Who” in the present jazz-rock/fusion scene, is actually the lineup for electric guitarist Gerald Gradwohl's new album“...Or What?”A Jazz, Rock and Funk gumbo combined to make an energetic, and exciting project, that not only showcases the amazing instrumental capabilities of these musicians, but also features the exceptional musicality, and the extraordinary chemistry that this band creates together.Gerald has worked with Kirk Covington since 2002, when they recorded the album“ABQ” with Bob Berg, and Gary Willis, the album making big waves in the fusion scene. The idea to make a mutual album with Adam and Kirk was given birth during the tour in 2014 and could now finally be realized this year.Modern recording techniques have made it possible to capture these exceptional musicians together on this album. The sessions and what was captured cannot be described in words here......you'll need to hear the recording. It's stunning.“Working at the highest level of quality, jazz meets rock!”Featuring:Gerald Gradwohl - guitarAdam Nitti - bassKirk Covington - drums, vocals also featuring:Bill Evans - saxGergo Borlai - drumsStephan Maass - perc.Track list:1 Paradoxon2 Cheap Chunk3 Color Of Magic4 Unterwurzacher5 What Are We Gonna Do Tomorrow6 Still There7 The Course8 GerephittiRelease date May 3, 2024To purchase:For more information:Press inquiries:

Billy James

Glass Onyon PR

+1 828-350-8158

...