Patricia Carpenter Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the has climbed the best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the core of Rise Up!'s success lies Patricia's chapter, "Surviving In Baltimore”. Patricia Carpenter's story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet Patricia Carpenter:

Patricia Carpenter's journey is one of resilience and determination. As a retired nurse with over three decades of experience, specializing in Dialysis, Patricia's unwavering dedication to her profession is truly commendable. Despite facing numerous challenges, including balancing nursing school with raising her two young daughters as a single mother, Patricia's perseverance propelled her to excel in her career, eventually retiring as the Area Manager for five Dialysis units.

Throughout her life, Patricia has weathered personal storms, including the loss of her second husband to declining health, a period marked by intense caregiving and heartbreaking moments. Despite these trials, Patricia found solace and purpose in pursuing various interests, from becoming an entrepreneur with Mary Kay Cosmetics to immersing herself in personal development programs with renowned speaker Lisa Nichols.

