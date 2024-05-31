Paramedic Killed, Another Wounded In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, June 1 (IANS) A paramedic from Hezbollah's Islamic Authority was killed, and another was wounded in an Israeli targeting an ambulance in the western sector of southern Lebanon, a Lebanese military source said.

The source, who spoke anonymously, said on Friday that the ambulance was burned after an Israeli drone targeted it with two air-to-surface missiles when it was travelling from the Lebanese town of Naqoura to the city of Tyre, Xinhua news agency reported.

Civil defence teams worked to extinguish the fire and transported the body of the victim and the individual to a hospital in Tyre, the source said.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said on Friday that it had launched a combat drone attack on Israeli artillery units in al-Zaoura bunkers, causing damages.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah towards Israel in solidarity with Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.