(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, an entrepreneur and leader of Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras, has shown his dedication to improving local communities through sports.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, MEXICO, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soft skills are becoming increasingly relevant in today's market. As a result, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán , an entrepreneur and leader of Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras , has shown his dedication to improving local communities through sports. He believes sports can effectively develop these essential skills among young people and enhance their employability.The convergence between sports and employment is not just a theoretical concept; it's a practical solution. Initiatives like Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras are actively addressing the perceived gap between the skills developed in sports and their application in the workplace. They recognize that soft skills such as discipline, creativity, teamwork, and leadership are not just buzzwords but highly transferable to the workplace environment.This perspective aligns perfectly with Maclovio Yañez Villagran's vision, which understands that sports promote physical well-being and foster valuable competencies for the job market.The International Labor Organization (ILO) backs this approach, highlighting the intersection between youth employment and the development of sports skills. For the ILO, sports can significantly affect three key areas: health, social inclusion, and education and training. These aspects are foundational and constitute priorities in the community efforts of Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras and Maclovio Yáñez Villagrán.Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras' intervention in local communities, such as the“El Morro” Sports Unit, exemplifies this commitment to social development. The club promotes sporting excellence by providing young athletes with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. It creates a conducive environment for young talents' personal and professional growth.Maclovio Yañez Villagrán and his company, Núcleo SEPEC, recognize the potential of sports to steer young people away from adverse situations, fostering values such as discipline and teamwork.Moreover, sports are not just games; they are powerful tools for societal change. They have proven to be effective in preventing youth crime and promoting social inclusion, a fact supported by statistical data and anecdotal evidence. This commitment from Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras and Maclovio Yañez Villagrán reflects a genuine hope for the long-term growth and prosperity of the regions where they operate.

Fausto González

Fausto González

email us here