Lorena Belcher Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

RIALTO, CA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Lorena Belcher, esteemed motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Best-Seller status since its launch on May 23, 2024.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the book has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the heart of Rise Up!'s success lies Lorena's chapter, "I'm Not Going Out Like That”. Lorena's story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet Lorena Belcher:

Living a life of intention and purpose, while embracing the best version of oneself, lies at the heart of Lorena's philosophy. As the CEO of R Reimagined, Lorena Belcher is a Resilience & Transformational Coach, Author, and Consultant spearheading a global movement for women to Heal, Emerge, and Reimagine new chapters filled with excitement and triumph. With a deep conviction in women's innate power to rewrite their narratives, Lorena empowers them to step into their authentic selves.

As a Resilience and Transformational Coach, Lorena guides her clients through profound transformations, empowering them to build meaningful boundaries, shatter limiting beliefs, and embrace their true potential. Certified as a Lisa Nichols' Transformational Trainer, Lorena's expertise extends to creating impactful online courses such as "Not My Daughter Too," featured on Tony Robbins' and Dean Graziosi's platform, aimed at supporting women in ending generational sexual trauma.

A passionate advocate for storytelling, Lorena collaborated with 29 authors to curate an anthology of real-life stories titled Live Love Prosper: A Positive Mindset Can Change Anything, with all royalties benefiting local charities. Additionally, her affirmations book Yes Girl, Yes You Can serves as a beacon of encouragement for women seeking to elevate their self-talk and envision a brighter future.

Lorena's debut memoir Fly Girl! A Journey from Darkness to Daybreak, under the pen name L. Anne Belcher, offers a raw and empowering account of her personal triumph over sexual and intimate partner trauma.

Prior to her coaching journey, Lorena served as an Educational Specialist-Case Manager/Middle School Math Teacher, integrating mental health strategies and social-emotional learning practices. Her dedication to trauma recovery led her to serve as an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist Intern at Peace Over Violence, where she provided trauma therapy to survivors and volunteered as a speaker with Voices Over Violence.

With a rich academic background comprising a BS in Economics and Master's degrees in Education and Psychology, Lorena resides in Southern California, where she continues to inspire and uplift others through her transformative work.

To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE

