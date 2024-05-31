Gitcha Is Redefining The Home Search Experience Opens In Select Arizona Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan CooperPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oregon-Based Gitcha Launches Real Estate Platform for Buyers in ArizonaGitcha, an emerging force in the evolution of real estate, today announced the release of its innovative buyer-centric platform in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. The first-of-its-kind service is designed to increase inventory and disrupt traditional real estate models, empowering buyers, investors, and real estate professionals with an entirely new approach to property searches.Unlike conventional real estate portals that syndicate homes for sale posted on the MLS, Gitcha flips the script by presenting a public feed of buyer-crafted "Want-Listings," meticulously outlined listings that detail a buyer's home criteria far beyond the ordinary specifications. Gitcha's sophisticated matching algorithms then connect these "Want-Listings" to on and off-market properties privately stored by property owners and their agents, fostering direct connections between buyers and those who want to sell or may sell under the right circumstances."Our primary objective is to transform the homebuying experience by connecting buyers and sellers differently and more effectively," said Gitcha's Founder and CEO, Dan Cooper. "Gitcha is the first place that enables buyers to articulate and broadcast their unique needs and desires–including their ideal neighborhood, their budget and even their timing–ensuring the best home options emerge. It's a more efficient and satisfying way to find the right home."Gitcha's innovation doesn't stop there. As the real estate landscape has been evolving, so has Gitcha: its "requested compensation" feature addresses upcoming regulatory changes by allowing a buyer's agent to transparently communicate their requested fees for representing their buyer, fostering open and honest communication to sellers and their agents from the outset.“Gitcha wasn't just designed to give buyers and their agents a better say in their home search. We also created it to help buyers and sellers build trust through proactive disclosure and clarity, resulting in an outcome that we believe will benefit all parties,” said Cooper.About Gitcha:Gitcha is more than a platform; it's a commitment to a better real estate experience. By prioritizing buyers' needs and desires, Gitcha reduces the risk of buyer's remorse and ensures that every match is meaningful. Gitcha provides valuable insights into buyer preferences for sellers and agents, helping them tailor their offerings to meet the market's demands. With a focus on privacy and confidentiality, Gitcha ensures a discreet and secure user experience.For more information visit gitcha .

