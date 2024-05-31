Cholera Vaccine Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033 CAGR 15.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Cholera Vaccine market size was valued at $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Cholera Vaccine Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Cholera Incidence: Cholera remains a significant global health concern, particularly in regions with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water. The increasing incidence of cholera outbreaks drives the demand for preventive measures such as vaccination, stimulating market growth.

Government Initiatives and Vaccination Campaigns: Governments, global health organizations, and NGOs are actively involved in promoting cholera vaccination campaigns, especially in high-risk areas. These initiatives aim to control cholera outbreaks, improve public health, and reduce disease burden, contributing to market growth.

Growing Awareness about Cholera Prevention: Increasing awareness among individuals, communities, and healthcare professionals about the importance of cholera prevention is driving the demand for vaccination. Educational programs, public health campaigns, and improved access to information play a crucial role in promoting vaccination and supporting market growth.

Endorsement by International Health Organizations: International health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly endorse cholera vaccination as an effective measure for cholera prevention and control. These endorsements provide credibility and drive the adoption of cholera vaccines, stimulating market growth.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in vaccine development and manufacturing technologies have improved the safety, efficacy, and availability of cholera vaccines. The development of oral, single-dose vaccines and improved cold chain management has made vaccination more convenient and accessible, contributing to market growth.

Cholera Vaccine Market Key Players: Valneva, Emergent BioSolutions (PaxVax), Astellas Pharma, Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics), Eubiologics, Johnson & Johnson (Crucell), Celldex Therapeutics, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline.

Cholera Vaccine Market Segmentation by Product: Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, and others

Cholera Vaccine Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories, and Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Cholera Vaccine Market have also been included in the study.

