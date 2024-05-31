Solar Club Reveals The Power Of Micro-Generation In Alberta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managing Director Darren Chu at the Solar Club Event

The group has already given back $17.6 Million to its members, while driving Alberta toward its net zero goals

- Darren Chu, Managing DirectorCALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alberta-owned and operated Solar Club TM, an initiative by UTILITYnet, is embarking on its next chapter, driving Alberta towards its net zero goals. The group is revolutionizing the micro-generation landscape, creating one of the largest virtual solar communities in the province, one household, business, and farm at a time. The Solar Club empowers its Members with unmatched energy rates and an innovative loyalty program that capitalizes on the seasonality of solar generation for all micro-generators, while actively giving back to communities in the province.For those considering solar, the Solar Club offers a wealth of information with access to green incentives, funding options, contacts with local partner installers, and details on why becoming part of Alberta's green transition matters.For those with existing solar installations, the Solar Club offers micro-generators a revenue stream that can significantly improve the ROI on their solar PV systems. Moreover, Solar Club Members automatically become part of the Hummingbird Virtual Solar Community (VSC), which unites over 5,000 Alberta homes, farms, and businesses to power the clean energy transition. The estimated size of the Hummingbird VSC is 85 MW, and represents well over 50,000 solar modules installed province-wide. The Solar Club counts one-quarter of all micro-generation sites in the province as Members and aims to achieve net-zero or even climate-positive status, further propelling Alberta towards a sustainable future.Alberta-owned and operated, the Solar Club works exclusively with local Community Retailers that offer more affordable energy rates while focusing on customer service and support. They are committed to improving the value of a solar PV system, with a cash back program and the chance to profit from the sale of carbon credits.In 2023, the Solar Club paid back $8.9 million to group members and has given back a total of $17.6 million to Members since its inception in 2019. Dedicated to the Alberta community, a portion of all profits are automatically allocated to Alberta charities, with over $300,000 donated to date.The Solar Club is committed to a collective environmental statement by exporting 100 million kWh of renewable energy into Alberta's grid by 2030. This goal was achieved six years ahead of schedule, and has been increased up to 250 million kWh of green energy exported by 2030. As a result, Solar Club Members are collectively net-positive and are already impacting Alberta's goals of becoming net zero by 2050.The Solar Club was created out of UTILITYnet's long-standing commitment to sustainability. With a timeline spanning several decades, UTILITYnet has deep roots in renewable energy in Alberta:1998 UTILITYnet develops a software reporting system called,“Green Report”. In concert with BP Canada and Talisman Energy, Green Report is designed to report and track NOx (notrogen oxides) and SOx (sulfur oxides) fugitive emissions for Alberta's oil and gas industry clients.2010 In February, the first micro-generator is enrolled as a retail customer. In the ensuing years, the company's business model shifts from focusing on the Green Report business application to building a retail business model focused on future growth in the renewable market.2012 As an integrated service under UTILITYnet's Energy Marketer retailing services,“Light Up Alberta” is launched to support and promote solar PV micro-generators in Alberta based on the retail concept of High and Low rates for electricity imports/exports.2015 In conjunction with the international adoption of the Paris Climate Accords, UTILITYnet expands and becomes the first customer of TransCanada Energy to start purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The resale program for RECs is unique and allows customers to“green” what they can afford. The price per REC is set at 1.66 cents per KWh and remains a fixed price.2019 The Solar Club Loyalty Program officially replaces Light Up Alberta program.2022 UTILITYnet opens up the Carbon Offset Credit Platform, allowing customers to choose an aggregator and sell the carbon credits generated by their solar PV systems. Customers are able to choose between selling their carbon credits at fixed or variable prices.Members of the media can contact Dalyce at ... or at 403-869-3259 for more information.About Solar ClubTM: The Solar Club is designed to set the standard for micro-generation in Alberta through a program built on unique rates for small micro-generators by creating one of the largest virtual solar communities in the province, one household, business, and farm at a time.About UTILITYnet: The Solar ClubTM is part of the Utility Network & Partners Inc. (UTILITYnet) group of companies. Founded in 1978, UTILITYnet is an Alberta-based energy management company with over 45 years of experience in Alberta's energy market. In 2012, UTILITYnet expanded its business with the launch of Green Alberta Energy's Light Up Alberta program to provide small micro-generators in Alberta with a unique way to participate in greening the grid. As micro-generation regulations changed and evolved, Green Alberta Energy laid the foundation for what is known today as the Solar Club.

