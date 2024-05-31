Man Stabs Several People On Live Stream At 'Anti-Islam' Event In Germany Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A knife-wielding assailant injured
several people at an anti-Islam rally in Germany's Mannheim market
square on Friday. The attacker, who was also injured in Police
firing, was detained by the Mannheim police incident had reportedly occurred at around 11:30 am (local time) during an event organised by the Citizens' Movement Pax Europa, described as“anti-Islamisation”.Also read: Nazi salute, racist song at Germany club: Viral video sparks reactions from social media, netizens say 'not surprised'According to the Mannheim police, the major operation to detain the attacker at the market square was undertaken with a rescue helicopter and suspended tram services.\"A firearm was used against the attacker,\" Mannheim police said in a statement read: Trump accuses Biden regime of 'Gestapo' tactics at Florida fundraiser, in his latest reference to Nazi Germany\"The extent and severity of the injuries are not yet known,\" the police said, adding that there was no further danger to the public motive behind the attack is still unknown the live-streamed footage, civilians can be seen attempting to overpower the attacker. The assailant was also seen stabbing a police officer in the video officer eventually shot the attacker while he was grappling with a citizen read: Kentucky governor predicts trip to Germany and Switzerland will reap more business investmentsGermany has been on high alert for possible Islamist attacks since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with the country's domestic intelligence chief warning that the risk of such assaults is \"real and higher than it has been for a long time\".Watch the viral video of the German attack:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced the attack as \"terrible\", and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), \"The images from Mannheim are terrible. Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished.\"Was Anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger a target?According to several media reports, one of the victims was Michael Stuerzenberger, a German far-right activist and blogger was due to speak at a rally in Mannheim on Friday organized by Pax Europa, a campaign group against radical Islam group said on its website that Stuerzenberger and several Pax Europa volunteers were wounded in a knife attack at the rally suffered serious stab wounds to his face and also to his leg, while a police officer was also stabbed in the back and neck, the group said calls himself an Islam-critical journalist and has been associated with far-right anti-Islam organisations, including the PEGIDA movement.(With AFP inputs)
