Porsche Crash: Pune Police To Quiz Minor After Teen's Friends Confirm 'He Was Drunk' - Top 5 Developments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Juvenile Justice Board granted permission to Pune to probe the minor accused in the Porsche crash case on Friday. \"Police will go for enquiry tomorrow. Police have two hours to conduct an enquiry with the minor accused,\" a police official told the news agency ANI are the top 10 developments in the Pune Porsche crash case:1. The Pune Police had earlier written to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead were granted permission to probe the minor for two hours on Saturday. According to the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry into a minor is to be conducted in the presence of parents. The accused is the son of real estate developer in Pune READ: Porsche case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre's role under Pune police scanner, CM Shinde breaks silence - 5 points2. Police claim the 17-year-old was driving a Porsche in an inebriated state when it met with the accident in the Pune' Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. He is in an observation home till June 5.3. The questioning of the minor came after police alleged the blood samples of the accused were swapped at the Sassoon General Hospital. Two doctors and a staffer were arrested for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the minor accused. A sessions court earlier extended till June 5 the custody of two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital.4. Police had told a Pune court on May 30 that the blood samples of the 17-year-old accused were replaced with those of a woman in a bid to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident that claimed two lives.\"The FSL report showed that the blood sample (used as a replacement) was of a woman, and we are looking for that woman, and for that, we need custody of these three accused,\" Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Sunil Tambe who is the investigating officer told the court.5. Meanwhile, two friends of the 17-year-old teen claimed that the boy was drunk when he killed two people while driving his father's car, police sources told NDTV Friday morning IT professionals were killed after the accused allegedly rammed his luxury car into the motorbike the duo was riding on in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City in the early hours of May 19 JJB had granted bail to the teenager just a few hours after the May 19 crash and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. Amid heavy criticism, police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent him to an observation home till June 5.On Friday, the father and the grandfather of the accused minor were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. They were accused of threatening a family driver and confining him in an attempt to force him to take responsibility for the crime.(With inputs from agencies)

