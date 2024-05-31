Man Recalls Moment When Tried To Be Eaten By Snake, Says 'Was Inches Away From Ribcage Exploding'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Reptiles are unique creatures of nature which act differently when in danger or hungry. But what may happen if people experiment with them just to prove some scientific experiment?Things often go wrong, and the same happened with Discovery Channel's Eaten Alive. In 2014, a conversationalist, Paul Rosolie, agreed to be consumed by a large snake READ: video: BSF Jawan roasts papad in sand amid severe heatwave; netizens reactRemembering the three-minutes of horror, he said that was 'inches away' from his 'ribcage exploding', reported the New York Post recalled the experience to LADbible in May and described it as 'terrifying'.“The last thing I remember was her mouth open wide and everything went black. I went limp and let it constrict,” the NYP quoted Paul Rosolie as saying to the LADbible READ: Viral video | Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UP“She wrapped around me and I felt my suit cracking and my arms ripping out of their sockets,\" he said, adding,“I came inches away, moments away from having my rib cage explode.\"“It was really all about showing people the power of these snakes with the mission of protecting their habitats,” he said is widely known that giant snakes can constrict jaguars and other animals much larger than humans went on to add that every time he breathed out, he found it difficult to breathe in and was getting squeezed by the snake READ: Viral video shows Kerala mall area flooded after rain; netizens react, 'Absolute lack of vision'“Every time you exhale, you never get that space back, you never take that breath in again. So you exhale and the snake squeezes, and then when you try to breathe in, there's nothing. And so I couldn't even call for help. It was terrifying,” he said.

