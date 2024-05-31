Diseases Transcend Borders: Advancing Global Health Equity

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

President of the Taiwanese Canadian Seniors Club of Toronto and Daniel Chang, and President of the Taiwanese Canadian Community Service Association, two Toronto-based organizations dedicated to serving senior citizens – we are staunch advocates for the and welfare of elderly individuals.

We wish to emphasize the critical importance of Taiwan's inclusion as an observer at the 2024 World Health Assembly (WHA ). The WHA serves as the paramount for international health policy deliberations, yet Taiwan, despite its substantial contributions to public health, remains marginalized from this crucial arena due to irrelevant geopolitical complexities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan's exemplary healthcare for the elderly and its comparatively low mortality rate underscore its valuable contributions. Furthermore, its robust National Health Insurance system ensures continuous health maintenance for the elderly population. These experiences serve as excellent guidance for other nations in bolstering their elderly care and pandemic response efforts. However, it is only through Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO ) that it can effectively share such invaluable information, thereby alleviating the burden on healthcare systems worldwide in caring for the elderly.

From the vantage point of healthcare and public health, Taiwan's pivotal roles in avian influenza research, global epidemic prevention and control, national health insurance expertise, and COVID-19 containment efforts underscore its potential as a global exemplar. Advocating for Taiwan's participation in the WHO and WHA is imperative, as diseases do not respect borders, and for the collective well-being of humanity, Taiwan's engagement in these forums should not be obstructed.

Taiwan has consistently showcased its dedication to advancing global health, offering significant expertise and resources to confront an array of public health challenges. From pioneering responses to the COVID-19 pandemic to actively contributing to international health endeavours, Taiwan has demonstrated both its capability and willingness to engage on a global scale. However, its exclusion from the WHA severely curtails its capacity to share its experiences, insights, and evidence-based practices with the global health community.

Granting observer status to Taiwan at the WHA is not merely a matter of equity; it is imperative for the advancement of global public health. Taiwan's involvement would enrich discussions, facilitate cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, and catalyze collaborative efforts to address pressing health concerns. Furthermore, it would provide Taiwan with access to vital information, resources, and technical expertise crucial for safeguarding the health and well-being of its populace.

At its essence, the issue of Taiwan's participation in the WHA transcends politics – it is fundamentally about upholding the universal right to health. Every individual, regardless of geopolitical status, deserves access to healthcare and health-related information. By granting Taiwan observer status at the WHA, the international community can reaffirm its commitment to equity, inclusivity, and the principles of global health governance.

In the face of unprecedented global health challenges, leveraging the collective wisdom and resources of all stakeholders is paramount. Taiwan's exclusion from the WHA not only undermines the ethos of global solidarity but also hinders progress toward achieving health equity and sustainable development goals.

The 77th WHA is slated to convene in Geneva on May 27, 2024. We implore the international community to rally behind Taiwan's quest for observer status at the 2024 World Health Assembly.

Through this action, we can cultivate a more inclusive, collaborative, and efficacious global health governance framework that prioritizes the health and well-being of all individuals worldwide.

Advocating for Taiwan's participation #77WHA

David Huang, President, Taiwanese Canadian Seniors Club of Toronto and Daniel Chang, President, Taiwanese Canadian Community Service Association.

