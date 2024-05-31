Letter To Editor Plant A Tree

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

At a time when the whole India is gripped by a punishing heatwave, the value of growing trees assumes significance. Trees evolved before the evolution of mankind.

Trees are a crucial factor to our existence not only because they produce paper and lumber, but equally because they serve as an important role in the carbon cycle. Besides providing shade and shelter, trees do offer a lot of benefits. Trees can soothe and relax us, and help us connect with nature.

Green is a calming and cool colour that helps your eyes quickly recover from strain. By planting and caring for trees, you help improve your surroundings, reduce pollution, lower energy costs, improve the appearance of your community and increase the value of your property.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, top and medium companies need to take proactive steps in supporting green initiatives, which are now a part of global governance practices. These companies should go a step further by planting more trees in replacement of the trees often felled by both Central and State governments, citing reasons of 'development.' It is a pity that despite their cardinal importance to human life, we continue to keep felling trees.

Reportedly, every year we cut down over 50,000 square miles of forest worldwide for paper, agriculture, building materials and fuel.

Trees and human beings have intimately connected through the ages, and no wonder trees have captured the human imagination since the beginning of time. Said the renowned American writer and poet Kahlil Gibran,“Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.”

Ranganathan Sivakumar