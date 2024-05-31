OTC Braces And Supports Market Size, Top Companies, Share, Growth And Forecast 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTC Braces and Supports Market4

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research has recently unveiled its latest research study, titled "OTC Braces and Supports Market : Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This report offers an in-depth analysis of market risks, spotlights potential opportunities, and provides essential strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period spanning 2023 to 2032. The study includes regional segmentation, which is a key driver for market expansion. It furnishes insights into market research and development, factors fueling growth, and the evolving investment landscape in the global OTC Braces and Supports Market. The study also profiles key industry players, including 3M, Alcare, Bauerfeind, Bird And Cronin (a part of Dynatronics), Breg, BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, DJO finance, Medi Gmbh, and Thuasne.



Click Here To Get Sample Copy:



OTC Braces and Supports Market Statistics: The global OTC Braces and Supports market size is estimated to reach $991.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.



OTC Braces and Supports Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders: An increase in conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and sports injuries is boosting the demand for OTC braces and supports. As populations age and lifestyles become more sedentary, the prevalence of these conditions rises, driving market growth.

Growing Awareness of Preventive Care: There's a growing awareness among individuals about the benefits of preventive healthcare. People are increasingly using braces and supports to prevent injuries and manage chronic conditions, which is fueling market expansion.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in materials and design have led to the development of more effective and comfortable braces and supports. Advanced features such as breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and enhanced durability make these products more appealing to consumers.

Increase in Sports and Fitness Activities: The rising popularity of sports and fitness activities is leading to a higher incidence of sports-related injuries. This has resulted in increased demand for braces and supports among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

E-commerce Growth: The expansion of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of OTC braces and supports. Online retail channels offer detailed product information, customer reviews, and competitive pricing, which are driving sales.

Increasing Geriatric Population: The aging global population is more susceptible to musculoskeletal issues, leading to a higher demand for OTC braces and supports. This demographic trend is a significant driver of market growth.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:



The segments and sub-section of OTC Braces and Supports market is shown below:

By Product: Ankle Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports, Facial Braces & Supports, Upper Extremity Braces & Support And Back, Hip, And Spine Braces & Supports

By Type: Soft & Elastic Braces And Supports, Hard Braces & Supports And Hinged Braces & Supports

By Application: Ligament Injury Repair, Osteoarthritis, Preventive Care and Others

By Distribution Channel: Orthopedic Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: 3M, Alcare, Bauerfeind, Bird And Cronin (a part of Dynatronics), Breg, BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, DJO finance, Medi Gmbh, Thuasne.



Important years considered in the OTC Braces and Supports study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of OTC Braces and Supports Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes OTC Braces and Supports Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of OTC Braces and Supports in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in OTC Braces and Supports market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global OTC Braces and Supports market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about OTC Braces and Supports Market

OTC Braces and Supports Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

OTC Braces and Supports Market by Application/End Users

OTC Braces and Supports Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global OTC Braces and Supports Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

OTC Braces and Supports Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

OTC Braces and Supports (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

OTC Braces and Supports Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report@



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other