LAUREN DUNNAWAY NAMED A 'TOP 50 WOMEN IN CHIEF SALES OFFICERS FOR 2024' BY WOMEN WE ADMIRE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REACH Meetings & Events

Lauren Dunnaway, CITP, HMCC, Founder, President and Chief Sales Officer of REACH Meetings & Events

LAUREN DUNNAWAY, CITP, HMCC, FOUNDER, PRESIDENT, AND CHIEF SALES OFFICER AT REACH MEETINGS & EVENTS, NAMED A TOP 50 WOMEN IN CHIEF SALES OFFICERS FOR 2024

- Lauren Dunnaway

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lauren Dunnaway is recognized among other high-level female Chief Sales Officers executives including Sophia Miller of Siemens Healthineers, Michele Parzianello of Staples, Laura Beitler of Rodan + Fields, Marlene Creighton of The Hershey Company, Jessica Fields of Frontdoor, Kelly Pappano of DocuVault, and Jennifer A. Krohn of Snuggle Me Organic.

According to its website, Women We Admire covers a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women, circulating its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

The announcement by Women We Admire states that finalists exhibit skills and talents in multiple areas, including strategic planning, recruitment, customer success, and analysis. These executives lead all sales activities within the organization, are responsible for driving revenue, and must have excellent problem-solving skills and a collaborative management style to effectively lead their team to success.

“I am thrilled to be recognized by Women We Admire, and especially honored to find myself in the company of this caliber of Chief Sales Officer executives,” Lauren Dunnaway said.“I'm so inspired by them all! This is an amazing honor, and I am grateful,” she added.

Lauren Dunnaway is a twenty-two year meetings and events industry veteran, who founded REACH Meetings & Events in 2020 and serves as President and Chief Sales Officer for the growing organization, with a consulting bent on events management. She previously worked for a Global Meeting Planning company specializing in Life Sciences meetings and earned her Healthcare Meetings Compliance Certificate in 2016. Prior to being an Executive as a meeting planner, Lauren served the hotel industry as a Director of Sales and Marketing for 15 years and received the national“Leverage” Award for sales leadership from Interstate Hotels and Resorts in 2013.

Lauren has served as an Associate Professor for two years at Collin College in the Dallas-Fort Worth area where she taught the Introduction to Meetings and Events and Special Event Design courses. She has held volunteer positions within the Meeting Professionals International Dallas-Forth Worth Chapter as a Board Member from 2009-2014 and the Society of Incentive Travel Executives from 2017-2021. Lauren earned the Certificate of Incentive Travel Professionals in 2021. She received the honor of being recognized as Rising Star for MPI DFW in 2010 and subsequently served the MPI chapter as President from 2012-2013. As a career high accomplishment, the MPI DFW Supplier Sales Blitz, which Lauren created, won a Global Rise Award for Marketplace Excellence in 2018.

Lauren was recognized as one of Connect Marketplace's Top 40 Under 40 in the world in 2019. Lauren served as the SITE TX President in 2020, and under her leadership the chapter was recognized with the Global Chapter of The Year, Excellence in Education and Excellence in Membership awards. She was a graduate of the elite business community Leadership Coppell class of 2023 and was awarded the Top 50 Chief Sales Officers nationally in 2024 from Women We Admire.

REACH Meetings & Events is a white-glove, full-service corporate event management firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company's services include venue sourcing, meeting and event management, training and incentive programs, executive retreats, event staffing, and travel management. The REACH team brings extensive experience to curate custom travel experiences for businesses, associations, and non-profits. Specializing in annual general meetings, annual investors meetings, incentive travel, sales meetings, trade association meetings, and executive retreats in the financial and banking industry, the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, and the education industry, REACH Meetings & Events can manage any event or meeting anywhere in the world, as a registered full-service luxury travel agency.

"Our clients and the amazing humans behind the brands, are what makes this profession such a joy. There is nothing more gratifying than producing a beautiful, effective event. I am so fortunate," Dunnaway said.

For more information visit REACH Meetings & Events.

About REACH Meetings & Events

REACH Meetings & Events was founded by sisters Lauren Dunnaway, a veteran corporate meetings and events planner, and Gretchen Mitchell, who brings a depth of business and consulting acumen to the firm. The team boasts over 200 years in corporate meetings and events planning experience, with clients and events across the globe.

Christie Schultz

Westlake Life

+1 512-994-9393

email us here