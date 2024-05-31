Jordan To Host International Conference To Relieve Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 31 (KUNA) -- Jordan will host an emergency international on the urgent humanitarian response for Gaza on June 11, co-organized by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United Nations, the official news agency, Petra, said on Friday.

The "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference will be held at the invitation of King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the level of heads of state and government, and heads of international humanitarian and relief organizations.

The conference, which will be held at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea, seeks to identify ways to bolster the international communityآ's response to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the conference aims to outline effective measures and procedures, as well as operational and logistical needs for this purpose, while seeking commitment for a collective coordinated response to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza is causing extreme suffering for the entire population of over 2.3 million Palestinians across the Strip, with the threat of famine, widespread trauma, and unprecedented levels of destruction, as well as lack of access to food, water, shelter, or medicine. (end)

