QCB Announces Launch Of Express Sandbox

Doha, Qatar: In line with the Third Sector Strategy, the FinTech Strategy, and Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) ongoing efforts to regulate and develop the financial sector, Qatar Central proudly announces the launch of the“Express Sandbox”. The first of its kind in the Middle East.

The Express Sandbox is an expedited programme designed to facilitate quicker entry for solutions or innovations that demonstrate product readiness and potential. It offers a faster track through the usual regulatory assessment while maintaining high standards of risk management, consumer protection, and system integrity.

Financial institutions, licensed FinTech companies, startups, and technology companies partnered with licensed financial entities (both domestic and international) can apply for the Express Sandbox programme to test and introduce their FinTech innovative solutions in the Qatari market.

Entities that succeed in joining the Express Sandbox will benefit from a reduced testing period, rapid testing cycles, and a streamlined overall evaluation process.